Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespassing

Sarah L. Else, 36, of the 1000 block of Wilbe Street, Plano, was charged Aug. 23 with criminal trespass to real property.

Battery

Jazmin C. Kuppler, 19, of the 1000 block of 5th Street, Aurora, was charged Sept. 1 with domestic battery.