Somonauk library hosting Beatles program Sept. 14

The Somonauk Public Library will host Gary Wenstru and his program “The History of the Beatles in One Hour” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Beatles remain one of the world’s most popular and iconic bands. With performance and interview clips, Wenstru will trace the arc of the Beatles’ career from their development through Beatlemania.

All are welcome.

The Somonauk Public Library is at 700 E. Lasalle St., Somonauk. Call 815-498-2440 or visit somonauklibrary.org for information or to register for this and other programs.