Yorkville School District Y115 sees enrollment increase

YORKVILLE – Yorkville School District Y115 enrollment now tops 7,000 students, figures from the first day of classes show.

Total enrollment on Aug. 24 stood at 7,119, a modest increase of 198 students over the last academic year’s total of 6,921.

“It’s pretty consistent with what we expected,” said Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Business Services Nick Baughman.

Figures taken on the sixth day of classes are being tabulated and will be reported to the state of Illinois as the district’s official enrollment, but the numbers are expected to change very little, Baughman said.

The first day totals show that slightly more than half the district’s enrollment increase was registered at Yorkville High School, where the student count jumped to 2,177 from last year’s 2,073.

The high school totals include the freshmen Yorkville Academy, which saw a slight increase of 39 students, bringing the total to 571.

The sophomore and junior class sizes remained fairly consistent, while the senior class actually registered a slight decrease, bringing the total to 507.

Yorkville Middle School, which houses the district’s seventh- and eighth-graders, showed an increase of just two students, totaling 1,105.

Yorkville Intermediate School, a center for fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students, registered a slight drop, to 747 from 755 last year.

Gains were made at schools located in Yorkville’s growing subdivisions.

At the K-6 Grande Reserve Elementary School, enrollment stands at 651, up from last year’s 592. And at Autumn Creek Elementary School, the total increased to 694 from 663.

Bristol Bay Grade School and Yorkville Grade School, both K-3 centers, saw enrollment increase noticeably, but this was due in large part to the continued expansion of the Early Childhood Learning program.

At Bristol Bay, the enrollment total stands at 226, including 60 Early Childhood students, up from 180 last year, when the school had no students in the special program.

The story is similar at Yorkville Grade School, up to 229 from 182 last year and now including 43 new Early Childhood students.

The school district last year created a new Early Childhood Center to consolidate the program, but the demand has been so high that district officials expanded the program to the two grade schools.

Enrollment at the Early Childhood Center stands at 247, up from last year’s 185.

Circle Center Grade School, a K-3 center located in a well-established neighborhood, saw its enrollment remain virtually the same, with an increase of two students bringing the total to 506.

Enrollment figures also include 66 special education students who receive schooling at private day facilities under contract with the district.