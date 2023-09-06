Sunny Weber paces Sandwich girls to first at KRC meet: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 5

CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sunny Weber took first place individually in 19:22, leading Sandwich’s girls team to first place at the KRC Preview meet in Woodstock. Emily Urbanski was fourth (22:55), Joanna Rivera fifth (23:07), Hannah Treptow eighth (24:18) and Norah Vick 16th (26:23) for Sandwich.
Sandwich’s boys team took fourth at the meet. Max Cryer was seventh in 18:20 to pace Sandwich, followed by Alex Walsh (10th, 19:06), Josh Schaefer (36th, 23:43), Travis Kellogg (37th, 23:44) and Daniel Sparti (46th, 26:57).
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 4, Sandwich 1
Plano scored three goals to break away from a 1-1 halftime tie. Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s goal and John Carlson had 16 saves in goal.
Oswego East 2, Minooka 0
The Wolves picked up their fourth straight win and their third straight shutout win in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville 7, Romeoville 0
Yorkville No. 1 singles player Kara Kouslic fough back from losing her first set to win the match 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Other top highlights from the Foxes included the No. 1 doubles team of Paige Phillips and Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley winning 6-1, 6-2, and the doubles team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench winning 6-0 6-0.
Oswego 5, Plainfield South 2
Oswego had straight set wins by Savannah Millard at No. 1 singles, Mel Imbronjev at No. 2 singles, Taylor Yackley and Scarlett Lane at No. 2 doubles, Ava Taviani and Eryn Walko at No. 3 doubles and Soumya Sulakhe and Sedra Abdelmaguid at No. 4 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Oswego East 152, Oswego 164, Joliet 165
Alex Soczka shot an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors, leading the Wolves to their season-low round to move to 5-0 in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Andy Lewis and Zach Johnson each shot a 38 and Connor Banks rounded out the scoring with a 40.
Parkview Christian 170, Somonauk 206
Kashton Wilson shot a 35 to lead the Falcons to a dual meet win at Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich. Gavin Lambes carded a 42, Trenton Hennig a 46 and Griffin Lambes a 47 for Parkview.
Hinckley-Big Rock 195, Plano 212
Camden Winkler shot Plano’s low round at Indian Oaks. Also scoring for Plano were Adam Kee, Quinten Santoria, Braden Lee, and Chris Schweitzer.