Oswego East soccer beats Plainfield South: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, August 29

BOYS SOCCER
Oswego East 3, Plainfield South 0
Dylan Drendel scored on a penalty kick, MJ Hoffman tallied an unassisted goal and Dylan Ahearn scored a goal assisted by Josh Lopez, all in the second half, for the Wolves. Javi Ruiz had the shutout in goal with two saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Hinckley-Big Rock 22-25, 25-9, 25-20
Kiara Wesseh had 16 kills and 10 digs and Lauren Ulrich 28 assists and eight kills for Newark (4-0, 1-0 Little Ten Conference) in the conference opener. Adrianna Larsen added five kills and four aces, Elle Norquist eight digs and Dani Peshia seven digs.
GIRLS GOLF
Oswego Co-Op 177, Joliet Township 188
Katelin Hong shot a 41 to earn medalist honors for Oswego Co-Op, which improved to 4-0 in conference duals. Shyell Lowe shot a 43, Kendall Grant a 44 and Abby Mundsinger a 49.
BOYS GOLF
Parkview Christian 180, IMSA 209
Top scorers for Parkview were Kash Wilson with a 36 and Oliver Malkowski with a 45 in a match played at Fox Bend.
Sandwich 169, Seneca 170, Plano 233
Camden Winkler shot Plano’s low score at the Creek in Morris. Also scoring for Plano were James McTighe, Braden Lee and Christopher Schweitzer.
GIRLS TENNIS
West Aurora 5, Yorkville 2
The Foxes’ No. 2 doubles team of Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 and the No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Hernandez and Trinity Stewart won 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.