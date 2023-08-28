August 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Yorkville Hometown Days festival returns this Thursday through Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
Dogs of all breeds and sizes cooled off by jumping into a pool during the Ultimate Air Dogs competition at Yorkville's Hometown Days celebration Sept. 4.

The Ultimate Air Dogs competition is back at this year's Yorkville's Hometown Days celebration. (Shea Lazansky)

Yorkville’s annual Hometown Days festival returns Thursday, Aug. 31, to Sunday, Sept. 3, to the Beecher Community Park on Game Farm Road.

Everyone is invited to attend the family-oriented event that features a carnival, live entertainment, food, craft beer and more.

Here’s a rundown on many of the events:

Ultimate Air Dogs Competition

Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Enjoy a show of courage and athletics from dogs and their owners as they jump off a dock into a pool of water. Come as a spectator or compete with your dog. Competitor registration and more information is available online at ultimateairdogs.com.

Live entertainment

Thursday, Yorkville Big Band, 5 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Brennley Brown, 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., Alexander Pappas, 7 to 7:45 p.m., Jordan St. Cyr, 8 to 9:15 p.m.; Saturday, Kids DJ, noon to 3 p.m., Run Forrest Run, 4 to 7 p.m., Sixteen Candles, 8 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, American English, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Maggie Speaks, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 7th Heaven, 5 to 7 p.m. and Hi Infidelity, 8 to 10 p.m.

Carnival

Friday through Sunday, rides for all ages. Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 8:30 p.m. Wristband specials are available for $25 a person from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Big Band & BBQ

Join the Senior Services Associates from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday for an evening filled with great food and entertainment. This event features a carryout or dine in 5-B’s barbecue dinners for $20 a dinner or $35 for two dinners from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a live performance by the Yorkville Big Band from 5 to 7 p.m. All proceeds go to support programs and services provided by Senior Services Associates. To buy tickets or for information call Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777.

Baby contest

This year’s contest is set for Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Yorkville Junior Women’s Fall Craft Show

Come out to the fall craft show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, hosted by the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club.

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Come shop used books at the Yorkville Public Library. Sale runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Strut Your Mutt competition

Show why your pet is the best as they compete for the title in fun categories in this year’s Strut Your Mutt Competition beginning at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Music & Mingle

Meet movie characters and sing along with an interactive kids DJ noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Touch-a-Truck

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ is sponsoring the free event from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Beecher Building parking lot.

Feeding Frenzy Family Area

Bounce houses, magical moments, giant checkers and more. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Flight Craft Beer Tasting

Taste the best brews around from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Adult Bags Tournament

Cash prizes! 4 p.m. Saturday.

Car show

Dempsey Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Pride & Joy Car Show is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.