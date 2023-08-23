Fall Carnival coming to Oswego Sept. 1-3

Windy City Amusements is bringing the thrills to Oswegoland over Labor Day Weekend. The midway and all the rides will be coming to Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego, to cap off the summer season Sept. 1-3.

The Fall Carnival will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, with unlimited wristbands available for $35 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 with unlimited wristbands available for $35 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 with unlimited wristbands available for $30 from 1 to 5 p.m..

Individual ride tickets may be purchased at the ticket box. Rides take multiple tickets depending on the ride. Individual tickets are $1 each, 20 tickets for $20 and 44 tickets for $40.

The carnival is cash only.

For more information, visit prairiefest.com/carnival.