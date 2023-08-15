Pantherfest planned for Friday at Oswego High School

Oswego High School All Sports Boosters is hosting Pantherfest at Oswego High School from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

This event kicks off the fall sports season. There will be team scrimmages for football, soccer and volleyball, along with performances by cheer, dance, choir and marching band.

The community is invited to come out and cheer on all the athletes. Admission is free.

Buy punch cards to play games and win prizes at booths hosted by other sports teams. Local vendors and food trucks will be on site with items for purchase. The sports boosters will also be debuting new OHS spirit wear at Pantherfest.

Oswego High School is located at 4250 Route 71.