Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Aug. 3, 2023

Information in the Aug. 3 Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Sheriff’s Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Home repair fraud

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of home repair fraud at 3:16 p.m. July 27 in the 4000 block of Douglas Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 6:08 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Man arrested on warrant

Valentin R. Partida, 33, of the 400 block of Raintree Drive in Oswego, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. July 28 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the zero to 99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township for a report of a suspicious person when they made contact with Partida.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report for a domestic battery at 10:05 p.m. July 29 in the 4400 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Unlawful weapon use charged

Gelacio Hernandez-Hernandez, 24, of the 1400 block of Randall Court in Aurora, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 10:19 p.m. July 29 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township after a report of a disturbance. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report for a domestic battery at 10:53 a.m. July 30 in the 99 block of Amesbury Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report for a domestic battery at 2:31 p.m. July 30 in the zero to 99 block of Sonora Drive in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Marco Hernandez, 20, of the 400 block of Lakelawn Boulevard in Aurora, was charged with domestic battery at 5:05 p.m. July 30 in the 7300 block of Sundown Lane in Bristol Township. He was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville without incident.

No valid DL charged

Saibi Murillo, 35, of the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township, was cited for no valid driver’s license at 8:10 p.m. July 30 on Route 34 near Rout 47 in Bristol Township after a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies for unlawful use of an electronic communications device. He was released with a notice to appear.

Traffic stop nets charge

Shawn Richardson, 33, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive in Yorkville, was cited for driving while license suspended at 10:02 p.m. July 30 after deputies conducted a traffic stop on Orchard Road near Mill Road in Bristol Township for an equipment violation. He was released with a notice to appear.

Motorcyclist charged with speeding

Matthew Raskevicz, 22, of the 1000 block of Plainfield Road in Oswego, was cited for speeding more than 35 mph over the speed limit on his motorcycle at 10:29 p.m. July 30 in the area of Route 31 and Century Drive in Oswego Township. He was given a notice to appear.

Woman charged with DUI

Nidia G. Rodriguez, 30, of the 3900 block of Pratt Street in Plano, was charged with driving under the influence at 12:48 a.m. July 31 after deputies conducted a traffic stop at Eldamain Road and Route 34 in Little Rock Township for several moving violations. She was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:10 a.m. July 31 in the 300 block of Pine Street in Fox Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Crash with injury

A 34-year-old Sandwich woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after a vehicle collision at 10:36 a.m. July 31 in the zero to 99 block of Shagbark Lane in Fox Township.