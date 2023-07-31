Kendall County Fair to bring community together when it opens Thursday

Through activities like truck and tractor pulls, a livestock auction and a children’s craft show and toy sale, the organizers of next month’s Kendall County Fair are striving to bring the community together.

The fair will take place Aug. 3-6 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, located at 10826 Route 71 in Yorkville.

“We want the whole family to come out and enjoy what we have to offer,” said Christine Chalko, event coordinator for the Kendall County Fair Association, the nonprofit organization that puts on the Kendall County Fair.

Children, for example, will have the chance to partake in stick horse races, rock painting and story time with local authors. The children’s craft show and toy sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 3-5, is new this year.

The event will feature hand crafted items and gently used toys. Those who would like to participate can apply through the Kendall County Fair’s website, kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.

That sense of community will be on full display at the Community Education + Inspiration Station, which is also new to the fair this year.

“We’re featuring individuals and organizations from around the community,” Chalko said.

Rosewood Farm, Waubonsee Community College and Blue Sky Farm Goat Yoga are among those that will participate.

Putting on the fair every year is a volunteer driven effort. That includes the members of the Kendall County Fair Board of Directors, who also volunteer their time.

Along with volunteers being needed to help during the fair, they are also needed to help in clean up efforts after the fair is over. To volunteer, go to the Kendall County Fair’s website.

Fair organizers are looking out for the pocketbooks of fair attendees. On opening day, admission to the fair is free all day, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission also is free from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4, 5 and 6. Gate fees from 3 p.m. until close are $10 for those 11 years old and older and $5 for 4 to 10 year-olds. Those 3 years old and younger are free.

The Kendall County Fair Association continues to work closely with Kendall County 4-H clubs. One of the objectives of the Kendall County Fair is to further the education objectives of the 4-H program in agriculture and home economics.

The Kendall County 4-H Livestock Auction will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 5. There also will be several other 4-H show events during the fair, including rabbit, sheep, goat and dairy shows.

The Kendall County Fair will also feature live music. Several musicians will perform, including Ashley Victoria, who performed at the fair last year.

More information is available at the Kendall County Fair’s website, kendallcountyfairgrounds.org.