Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for June

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Adult English Language Learners Open House: Various dates and times. The Yorkville Library has started a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Visit the Adult Services desk at the library to get more information on the program and register for a class.

Navigate Your Stars: A Conversation with Jesmyn Ward: Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Jesmyn Ward is a two-time National Book Award winner and the youngest person to receive the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction. She is the only woman and the only African American to win the National Book Award twice, winning for her novels Salvage the Bones and Sing, Unburied, Sing.

Learning is Your Arc: Illinois Novelist, Ernest Hemingway, Teaches Us About Who We Are: Wednesday, June 7, 7 p.m. via Zoom. We are natural-born learners, and we learn through story. Everything, from history and art to science and economics, is framed in story. In this workshop, participants will develop this framework of story as a way of learning through literary models in order to understand who they are and the world around them.

Getting the Dirt on Gardening: Thursday, June 15, 11:30 a.m. Did you know that June is the best time to plant winter vegetables like pumpkins, acorn squash, spaghetti squash and butternut squash? Join Pearl from the Farmacy Farmstand to learn about planting, caring for, harvesting and storing your own fall crops.

Braiding Sweetgrass: A Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer: Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Potawatomi ecologist, educator and author Robin Wall Kimmerer discusses the connection between Indigenous and Western ecological knowledge, care for land and culture, and her books Braiding Sweetgrass and Gathering Moss.

Branch by Branch: A Genealogy Workshop: Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Uncover your family history one story at a time. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts - and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18+.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, June 2 and 16, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, June 6, 7 p.m. It’s a book club for readers who like to eat… or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club - we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. This month we’re reading “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan.

MakerSpace Tuesdays: Tuesday, June 13, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tole painting is the folk art of decorative painting on tin and wooden utensils, objects and furniture. This month, we’ll focus on tin, where typical metal objects include utensils, coffee pots, and similar household items.

MakerSpace Tuesdays: Tuesday, June 20, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 22, 1 p.m. Join us for an introduction to the art of wood burning and learn how to use the tools, practice various burning techniques and complete either a coaster, ornament or other small project.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, June 14, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, June 15, 7 p.m. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. In June, the group will discuss “To Rescue the Republic: Ulysses S. Grant, the Fragile Union, and the Crisis of 1876″ by Bret Baier. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Horror Book Club: Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “Horrorstor” by Grady Hendrix.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, June 26, 1 p.m. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. In June, we’ll be viewing “King Richard” starring Will Smith.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, June 27, 7 p.m. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us