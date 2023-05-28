May 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Yorkville Chamber announces YHS scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured from left are scholarship committee member Justin Fisher, CARSTAR; YHS award recipients Logan Brusak, Nicholas Childs, Katlyn Schraeder, Wrigley Glenn and Athena Westphal; and Renee Tortorella, Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Pictured from left are scholarship committee member Justin Fisher, CARSTAR; YHS award recipients Logan Brusak, Nicholas Childs, Katlyn Schraeder, Wrigley Glenn and Athena Westphal; and Renee Tortorella, Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce president. (photo provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, in its effort to recognize and support the education of future leaders in business, innovation and commerce, awards an annual college scholarship to a Yorkville High School student based on criteria including academics and achievements, leadership and other characteristics indicative of drive and future success.

On behalf of its member businesses, the Chamber was pleased to award five scholarships, for a combined total of $7,000 thanks to additional contributions from select Chamber members. The Chamber congratulates scholarships winners Katlyn Schraeder, Athena Westphal, Nicholas Childs, Logan Brusak and Wrigley Glenn.

The Chamber wishes these students, and all graduates, a world of success.