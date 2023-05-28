Yorkville Chamber announces YHS scholarships

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, in its effort to recognize and support the education of future leaders in business, innovation and commerce, awards an annual college scholarship to a Yorkville High School student based on criteria including academics and achievements, leadership and other characteristics indicative of drive and future success.

On behalf of its member businesses, the Chamber was pleased to award five scholarships, for a combined total of $7,000 thanks to additional contributions from select Chamber members. The Chamber congratulates scholarships winners Katlyn Schraeder, Athena Westphal, Nicholas Childs, Logan Brusak and Wrigley Glenn.

The Chamber wishes these students, and all graduates, a world of success.