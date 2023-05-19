Oswego Village Board approves $112,000 economic incentive agreement with indoor golf dome developer

Oswego Village Trustees on Tuesday, May 16, unanimously approved an $112,000 economic incentive agreement with Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club as part of its plans to build an indoor golf dome on the southwest corner of Lewis Street and Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road.

Because the property does not have access to a water main on site, the developer is being required to install a looped water main to the property. The estimated cost to the developer for the work is approximately $200,000-$250,000 based on recent bids received, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told Village Trustees.

“Based on village engineering staff’s estimates, $112,000 would represent around half of the total cost of work to design and extend watermain service to the site and neighboring properties,” Leighty said. “The developer is also requesting building permit fee waivers from the village and agrees to make a $25,000 cash payment to an escrow account in lieu of installing cross access stubs for future development.”

He said the reimbursement would not exceed $112,000 based on the developer’s actual costs to extend the water main.

“It’s possible it could be less than that, but it would be a lump sum,” Leighty said.

Trustees also directed staff to bring a proposed recapture agreement to a future meeting.

“More than likely, we will be open year round.” — Ron Walker of Whitetail Ridge Golf Club

Construction of the facility, which would also house a restaurant, is set to start in June. In January, Village Trustees approved plans and a special use permit to allow for the development of an indoor golf dome. Whitetail Ridge Golf Club will own the property and the structure.

Trustees approved the plans with the stipulation that the golf dome shall only be used for an indoor golf range and that no other sport or other recreational use is permitted to operate out of the facility.

Ron Walker of Whitetail Ridge Golf Club told trustees on Tuesday that “more than likely, we will be open year round.”

“It would be limited hours though,” Walker said.