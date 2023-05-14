Yorkville Chamber hosts SociaBowl event

Ready to bowl in their best 70′s attire, 16 teams joined the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce for the second annual SociaBowl. More than 90 members of the community spent a night bowling alongside fellow businesspeople. The networking night included multiple games of bowling, best dressed teams, a 50/50 raffle, unbelievable food and lots of smiles.

Jay Graziano of The Williams Group team, aka The Ballbarians, took home the trophy for Best Individual Combined Score. Heritage Cabinetry and Design’s team, Square Pins, was awarded for the Highest Combined Team Score. Ruben Rodriquez won the prestigious trophy for Individual Lowest Combined Score. The team for Guaranteed Rate, Too Legit to Split, came dressed to the nines (or should we say the 70′s) and crowd applause won them the honors for Best Dressed Team.

The Chamber thanks everyone who participated along with Jason Davis of Suzy’s Bar & Grill for being the emcee for the night, Jerry Bannister Photography for capturing the night and Pinz Entertainment Center for hosting and providing gift certificates to the winners.

Thank you to the following sponsors--Lane Sponsors: A Royal Paint, Attorney Sally McClellan, COUNTRY Financial – Chris Heitz, Gina Johansen, KW Realty Infinity, Heartland Bank and Trust, Roadhouse 47 Country Bar & Grill, Rosati’s Pizza & Pub, The Law Office of Aaron J Vanagaitis, Towns Johnson Allstate Agency, Trailer Guy Storage, Wheatland Title Company, and Yorkville Auto Body; Spare a Square Sponsor: Pesola Media Group; Media Sponsor: WSPY FM 107.1; Funky Frames Sponsor: Swanson Real Estate; Hunger Strike Sponsors: Stephen Alan Salon, YACC Leads Ignite, Guaranteed Rate; Bumper Sponsor: COUNTRY Financial – Chris Heitz.