Democrat challengers best incumbent GOP slate in race for Oswego village president, three board seats

OSWEGO – With all 24 precincts reported Tuesday evening, April 4, unofficial results showed Democrat Ryan Kauffman the apparent winner in the race for village president over incumbent Troy Parlier, a Republican.

The unofficial results showed Kauffman with 2,947 votes to 2,432 for Parlier.

Village voters had their choice between an even split of Democrat and Republican candidates, each on opposing slates for village president and three open board seats.

Kauffman’s slate of Democrat Village Board candidates, Karin McCarthy-Lange, Luis Perez and Andrew Torres, were also the top vote-getters, over incumbent trustees James Marter II and Terry Olson and Planning and Zoning Commission member Jason Kapus, running as Republicans.

McCarthy-Lange, Perez and Torres tallied 3,011, 2,831 and 2,841 ballots, respectively, to Marter, Olson and Kapus’ 2,160, 2,329 and 2,163, respectively.

These results are not final. Vote totals for write-in candidates will not be released election night in Kendall County.