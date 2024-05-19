Oswego police, rotary organizing document shredding event

The Oswego Police Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (OCPAAA) is partnering up with the Rotary Club of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community. (Shea Lazansky)

The Oswego Police Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (OCPAAA) is partnering up with the Rotary Club of Oswego to offer a free shredding service to the community.

The shred event is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at the Oswego Public Works Facility, 100 Theodore Drive, according to announcement by the village of Oswego and Oswego police.

Starting at 9 a.m., boxes of paper will be accepted until the shred trucks are full, or noon, whichever comes first. Come early if you do not want to miss the opportunity to clear out unwanted or personal documents, according to the post on the police Facebook page.

This is a drive up only event. Three large file boxes full of papers to be shredded are allowed per vehicle. Please have boxes in vehicle trunk, according to the announcement.

Enter the west side driveway and remain in your car. You will be directed out of the area once your boxes are emptied and returned to you, according to the announcement.

Important personal documents no longer needed that should be shredded may include charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements, or expired charge cards and credit offers you get in the mail, according to the police department.

For questions about the event, call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.