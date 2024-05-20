Oswego Police issue more than 100 citations as part of effort to reduce distracted driving

The Oswego Police Department issued 105 citations for hands-free law violations during extra enforcement efforts as part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month campaign in April.

In addition, the department issued 10 speeding violations, three violations for driving without insurance, one violation for driving with expired registration and two other traffic violations.

“Driver distraction is a persistent issue in that often has life-altering consequences,” Oswego Police Sgt. Brian Nehring said in a news release from the Oswego Police Department. “Issuing a citation is a proven way to get motorists to pay attention or pay the price. Distracted Driving Awareness Month may be over, but we will continue our efforts to stop motorists from engaging in this deadly behavior.”

The Oswego Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort. The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.