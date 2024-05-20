Yorkville gets summer going with Margaritas En Mayo on Thursday

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl will perform from 6 to 7 p.m., at Riverfront Park Pavilion as part of Yorkville's Margaritas en Mayo event on Thursday. May 23, 2024.

Summer weather arrived over the weekend and the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department is ready to officially usher in the season with Margaritas En Mayo on Thursday.

The family-friendly event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in downtown Yorkville and at Riverfront Park, 131 E Hydraulic Ave.

The evening will incorporate traditional Mexican music and performances — Mariachi bands and dancing — as downtown Yorkville “transforms into its own Margaritaville,” according to the parks and recreation department.

Schedule of Events

Family Activities, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park

Ballet Folklorico perform, 6 to 7 p.m., at Riverfront Park Pavilion

Mariachi Ameca perform, 6 to 8 p.m., at Southbank Original BBQ Stage

Sin Anestesia perform, 7 to 9 p.m. at Back Alley Stage (Behind Law Office)

Family activities include:

5 to 9 p.m., 50 foot Inflatable Zip Line

5:15 p.m., piñatas

6 p.m., Gallitos (Balloon Pop Game)

6:30 p.m., piñatas

7 p.m., sack races (all ages welcome)

7:30 p.m., piñatas

Food & Drink Specials

Food and drink specials will be available at many of the businesses throughout downtown Yorkville during the event. Check back at the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page for specific specials and locations.

Note that Margaritas en Mayo is a cash-only event. Be prepared to use cash for all purchases during the event.

BPAC Parent’s Day Picnic

The Bilingual Parents Advisory Council (BPAC) will once again be hosting their Parent’s Day Picnic in conjunction with Margaritas en Mayo.

EVENT PARKING

Parking for Margaritas en Mayo is free at all of the open City of Yorkville Parking lots downtown. Check back soon for the festival parking map to find the most convenient parking area.