Oswego police reports / Feb. 16, 2023

Information in the Feb. 16, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Nathalia Zajczyk, 22, of Oswego at 9:50 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Zajczyk was booked at the police station and then transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

License violation

Oswego police ticketed Jose Luis German Alatrise-Cecis, 43, no address given, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 7:42 a.m. Feb. 11 on Douglas Road.

Burglary reported

Oswego police are investigating a burglary report they took at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 0-20 block of Stonehill Road. Police said property valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.

Under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a deceptive practice incident at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at a store in the 2300 block of Route 34. Police said the loss in the incident is more than $5,000 and they are investigating.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police are investigating a retail theft they were told occurred over a period of several days in December and January at a store in the 2700 block of Route 34.

Juvenile arrested

Oswego police arrested a 15-year-old juvenile from Montgomery on Feb. 10 at Oswego High School on a charge of underage consumption.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run-crash that occurred at 12:40 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 1000 block of Route 30. Police said the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Theft via gift cards reported

Oswego police took a theft report at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 8 from a resident on Roosevelt Drive. Police said the victim sent about $500 worth of gift cards to an unknown individual claiming to work for Amazon.

ID theft reported

Oswego police took an identity theft report at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 8 at the police station. Police said the victim told officers that two separate bank accounts were opened in the victim’s name last August and December, respectively, without the victim’s knowledge or consent. Police said they are investigating.

Case closed

Oswego police took a theft report Feb. 8 from a resident of Clubhouse Lane in the village. Police said the victim told officers that a roommate had taken items from the victim. Police said they closed the case because of a lack of evidence.

Juvenile arrested at OHS

Oswego police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile Feb. 7 at Oswego High School on charges of illegal consumption and possession of alcohol by a minor. Police said the juvenile was referred to the juvenile probation department.

Theft by deception

Oswego police took a report of a theft by deception Feb. 10. Police said the victim told officers that the victim had bought concert tickets on Craigslist but had not received them.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Vincente Cruz-Flores, 48, of Aurora at 11:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Mitchell Road on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Cruz-Flores was booked at the police station and then released after posting bond.