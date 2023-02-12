Aurora man facing additional felony charges in death of Oswego Township woman last December

The Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed additional charges against an Aurora man in connection with the death of his girlfriend last December in unincorporated Oswego Township.

In a Feb. 10 statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said Gabriel Castro, 40, of the 900 block of Lebannon Street, has been charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Erika Wackerlin, 43 of Aurora in the 1000 block of Route 30.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched Dec. 7 to the Route 30 location on a report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, deputies located Wackerlin, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies took Castro into custody on unrelated warrants at that time and he was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

The sheriff’s office then began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wackerlin’s death and the state’s attorney’s office charged Castro with two counts of domestic battery and one count of violation of a bail bond Dec. 10.

Castro has remained in custody at the county jail as the sheriff’s office has continued with its investigation.