Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

February 2013

The Kendall County Record Newspapers became the first media entity to snap photographs and record audio inside a Kendall County courtroom. It is part of a pilot program for the media approved by judges and the State Supreme Court.

February 2008

Newark’s Lady Norsemen basketball team finished second in the state Class 1A. They fell 62-60 to Flanagan in overtime.

February 2003

Menards officially opened in Yorkville. In the same week, Safari Market announced it was closing its doors in Countryside Center.

February 1998

Kendall County’s first new courthouse in over 100 years opened on John Street, near Route 34 and Cannonball Trail. Meanwhile officials are still looking for a use for the old courthouse near downtown Yorkville.

February 1993

Yorkville and Oswego officials met to consider an agreement on future boundaries between the two towns. No decision was made. Bristol Township officials also plan to host a meeting on the subject.

February 1988

Auroran Al Desmond, formerly of Yorkville, died when his small experimental plan he was flying crashed into a field just northeast of Yorkville. The crash site was about 600 yards long and 300 yards wide, just east of McHugh Road.

February 1983

Andy Swanson (now Andy Richter) of the Yorkville High School speech team advanced to the Sectionals with a second place finish in prose reading in the Plainfield regional competition.

February 1978

National attention came to Helmar as Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) decided to use Helmar for their Valentine’s Day advertising. They took a photo of 15 Helmar area ladies on the lawn across from Helmar Lutheran Church. Displaying floral bouquets, the photo appears in about 500 FTD ads nationwide.

February 1973

Marilyn Merkel is the new city secretary. She also serves as the city treasurer. She will occupy the new city offices. They are in a remodeled portion of the police station on East Hydraulic Avenue.

February 1968

Safe crackers were within 10 minutes of opening the safe in the Yorkville Post Office on East Hydraulic Avenue when they were apparently scared off by a fire alarm that sounded around 11:45 p.m. Postmaster Harry Crawford reported that $258 in four-cent stamps were stolen from a drawer in the office.

February 1963

A meeting was held at the Bristol school to discuss that district joining the Yorkville Grade School District 15. The Yorkville board also viewed plans for a four-room addition to Yorkville Grade School.

February 1958

Early Sunday morning two gunmen robbed Frank Calabrese’s service station on the south side of $50 after tying up the night man with industrial tape and then ransacking the cash register.

February 1953

Due to the limited parking facilities and the present ordinance prohibiting parking on the south side of Hydraulic Avenue along the railroad tracks, it is suggested that post office patrons park on Route 47 and walk the few steps to the post office. This suggestion will save much traffic congestion and a few curled fenders.

February 1948

The Yorkville Lions Club had as their guest speaker Park Livingston, president of the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois.

February 1943

Register for Ration Book No. 2. Form includes a declaration of how many pounds of coffee owned Nov. 28, 1942, minus one pound for each person who is 14 year old or older. Canned goods are also rationed.

February 1938

LaRue F. Breese hosted an open house at the town hall. Motion pictures were shown of the new power farm machinery available from Allis Chalmers.

February 1933

Oscar Weisenberger of Millington returned home from Chicago where he spent several weeks to discover someone had broken into his fruit cellar. Taken were meat, vegetables and considerable canned fruit. In order to make a real mean job the thieves left by the cellar door, which they left open, thereby allowing the remaining vegetables and fruit to freeze.

February 1928

After several years of faithful endeavor the village fathers have had the Burlington Railroad interested sufficiently to put up a crossing light at Bridge Street and the tracks. The new danger light will be in the middle of the street, plainly visible to drivers and a wondrous relief to locomotive engineers.

February 1923

G. A. Wylie has been authorized by the Regional Scout Executive to organize a troop of Boy Scouts in Yorkville. He would like to hear from any boys between the ages of 12 and 18 who are interested.

February 1918

The Militia boys had another pleasant dancing party at the town hall Friday night. Everything was propitious for the event. The evening was perfect, the floor good and the music excellent. The boys cleared $42.25.

February 1913

The hardest sleet storm in years hit this community and left a trail of destruction. Fine old trees, the pride of the owners, telephones, electric light service, business - everything was struck by this phenomenal storm.

February 1908

The Royal Gypsy Concert Company entertained us at the town hall Saturday. The eight ladies were all fine singers but that which contributed a great deal to the enjoyment of the audience was their merry pleasing personalities.

February 1903

One of the most brilliantly furnishing barber shops west of Chicago is the one owned by John E. Reddock, right here in downtown Yorkville.

February 1898

The poles for the Yorkville telephone exchange have been put in place and soon the two villages will have connection with the central station at the Nading Hotel and our people can talk to any part of the village as well as the country at large. About a dozen phones have been put in business places and private houses and their number will be enlarged as their usefulness become apparent to people.

February 1893

Nate Fox is building a new store just west of William Donovan’s shop where he soon hold forth; surely Plattville is on a boom.

February 1888

The post office and hardware store owned by G. Greenfield in Millbrook burned down.

February 1883

In 1882 the taxes of the Record office were $20.06; this year they are $27.09 on no greater amount of property - and they say taxes are lower this year too. Who put it up on us?

February 1878

Last Saturday was an exciting day in Little Rock. Not only a good game of basketball, but a runaway.

February 1873

Some of the young men of Yorkville have started an independent telegraph line, running from Hobbs’ store to Hubbard’s. They have instruments to run it and are daily practicing the fascinating art of telegraphy. Their tariff is considerably under the rates of the Western Union. Al Weed is operator at Hobbsville and Billy Peterson at Hubbardtown.

February 1868

There will be a public sale of stock, grain, farm implements, furniture etc at the late residence of Solomon Heustis in Yorkville on Saturday.