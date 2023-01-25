SD308 officials ramp up search for next superintendent

OSWEGO -- With the impending departure of Superintendent John Sparlin, SD308 is ramping up its candidate search for the new top administrator.

The Oswego School Board is soon expected to select a professional search firm to identify candidates for the post.

“The first step is to identify and evaluate search firms who might assist us in this process,” Board President LaTonya Simelton said.

Meanwhile, Director of Communications Theresa Komitas told board members at their Jan. 23 meeting that a new superintendent search page is now available on the district’s website for the public to track and provide input into the selection process.

“The Board of Education recognizes that the selection of a superintendent of schools is its most important responsibility for the students, staff, families, and other stakeholders of our school district community,” according to a statement on the web page.

Indeed, the superintendent is the only position in the school district that the board hires and evaluates. Once hired, the superintendent is responsible for administering the district and carrying out board policies.

Sparlin announced Jan. 9 that he will retire at the end of the current school year. He joined the district in 2012 as the executive director for administrative services and was promoted to assistant superintendent for administrative services in 2013.

In 2016, Sparlin was promoted to superintendent with the departure of Matthew Wendt.

Sparlin cited a desire to spend more time with his family and is leaving the district with one year remaining on his contract.