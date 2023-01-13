New Oswego police officer sworn-in; department now has 52 officers, an all-time high

Officer Aaron Riley was sworn in as the Oswego Police Department’s 52nd officer by Village President Troy Parlier during a Village Board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Village Hall.

Police Chief Jeff Burgner gave a brief biography of Riley before his swearing-in.

Riley, 32, grew up in Minooka, where he graduated from Minooka High School, before earning his bachelor’s degree from Illinois state University.

Riley attended the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy, and served for three years as an officer with the Western Springs Police Department.

Riley was brought on as part of a lateral transfer program that allows the department to hire officers with experience from other departments and get them trained and on the street much faster than a new recruit.

Riley has experience as a field training officer, a member of the crisis intervention team, and earned the designation of officer in charge during his time in Western Springs.

Officer Aaron Riley (right) was sworn-in as the Oswego Police Department's 52nd officer by Village President Troy Parlier (left) during a Village Board meeting on Jan. 12, 2023 at Village Hall in Oswego. (Photo Provided by the Village of Oswego)

“He brings a lot of experience from his three years there (Western Springs PD),” Burgner said. “I look forward to getting Aaron trained in our department and putting all those great things to use.”

Riley was joined by his parents Aaron and Kimberly, his brother Trevor, his wife Danielle and their two kids.

Burgner concluded by telling Riley, “I’m very excited to see where you’re going to go with the police department, and to be able to put all the talent you bring to great use.”

During trustee reports at the end of the meeting, Trustee Kit Kuhrt congratulated Riley and welcomed him to the village.

Kuhrt also noted that the department now has 52 officers, an all-time high.

“That’s awesome,” Kuhrt said.

Parlier added that they are hoping to surpass the current record in March by hiring the department’s 53rd officer.