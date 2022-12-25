Plano library lists upcoming programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025. The library will be closed Dec. 24, 26, 31 and Jan. 2.

Adult programs

Crafts to Go: Tuesday, Jan. 3. January’s project is a winter themed hanging wood welcome sign. Each kit includes the hanging sign, paints, wooden snowflakes and glue. These free kits are available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.