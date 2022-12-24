P.E.O. Chapter FO makes donation to Franklin Mall Project

P.E.O. Chapter FO, Sandwich, recently presented a check for $300 to the Lions Club Franklin Mall Project in Sandwich. Each Christmas, Sandwich Lions and community members work together to deliver over 250 boxes of groceries and gift certificates to families in the Sandwich community.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) supports educational opportunities of women through grants, loans, and scholarships as well as contributes to local nonprofit organizations. Chapter FO holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fund P.E.O. projects and donations.