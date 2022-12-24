December 24, 2022
P.E.O. Chapter FO makes donation to Franklin Mall Project

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are Lions Club member Mickey Farley, left, and Sandwich P.E.O. President Linda Benson. (photo provided by P.E.O. Chapter FO, Sandwich)

P.E.O. Chapter FO, Sandwich, recently presented a check for $300 to the Lions Club Franklin Mall Project in Sandwich. Each Christmas, Sandwich Lions and community members work together to deliver over 250 boxes of groceries and gift certificates to families in the Sandwich community.

P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) supports educational opportunities of women through grants, loans, and scholarships as well as contributes to local nonprofit organizations. Chapter FO holds fundraising events throughout the year to help fund P.E.O. projects and donations.