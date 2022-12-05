Downtown Oswego streets fill with crowds and good cheer for annual Christmas Walk

The holiday season kicked off in downtown Oswego this past Friday evening with the annual Christmas Walk presented by Allied First Bank and the village.

Thousands poured into the downtown streets for the free event which featured performances by local choirs, a visit by Santa and his reindeer, live ice sculpting, and an emergency vehicle light parade.

Toyland trains offered free rides through Oswego's downtown during the annual Christmas walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (David Petesch)

The downtown was filled with tents and booths from area businesses offering games, crafts and giveaways. Local restaurants like Fay’s Pork Chop Bar B Que and Freddie’s Off the Chain had lines outside of their stands and trucks throughout the evening.

Village administrator Dan Di Santo said this year’s Christmas Walk was one of the highest turnouts he has seen, reporting over 5,000 in attendance.

“We were thrilled with the weather and the attendance,” Di Santo said. “It was an incredible experience for the people of Oswego to come together and be able to enjoy an event outdoors together again.”

The event kicked off with the annual tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. led by Village President Troy Parlier at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets.

Oswego Village President Troy Parlier announced the lighting of the Christmas tree during the annual Christmas walk at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets in downtown Oswego, Friday Dec. 2, 2022. (David Petesch)

The tree lighting ceremony featured live choral music from Traughber Junior High School and Oswego East High School’s Spotlight choir, with characters performed by the Oswego High School’s Standing O Theatre Company.

Several downtown stores also opened their doors to allow participants to enjoy holiday décor and browse for gifts of the season.

Children enjoyed rides on the Toyland trains and inflatable slides, and those who brought their Christmas wish lists got to visit Santa at Locked In Photography to share their lists and take pictures with Santa.

Eloise Lombardi (4) was first in line to tell Santa what she wants for Christmas at Locked In Photography during the annual Christmas walk in downtown Oswego on Friday, Dec. 2 2022. (Photo Provided by Locked In Photography)

Wendy Greenslade, owner of Locked in Photography, has been volunteering her services for the last four years, and said this year, over 400 families came through her business to share their lists and get a photo with Santa.

Greenslade said some of the most popular wish list items shared with Santa were American Girl dolls, Barbie dream houses, remote control cars, dinosaurs, Squishmallows, pets, Play-Doh, slime, and Paw Patrol toys.

Greenslade said the ask that stood out to her most was one child’s wish for a new house for their parents, as they are expecting a new baby.

Greenwood wasn’t the only member of her family spreading Christmas cheer during the walk. She said her husband dresses as Buddy the elf every year, strolling through the downtown streets and businesses, getting people excited to see Santa.

“We just love Christmas,” Greenwood said.

Later in the evening, the Oswego Fire Protection District led the illuminated emergency vehicle parade down Main Street. In addition to decorated trucks and cars, several Disney characters super heroes, took part in the parade.