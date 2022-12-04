Waubonsee’s student trustee named Illinois Community College 2022 Lincoln Laureate

Waubonsee Community College Student Trustee Juan Chiu, of Aurora, was recently named the Illinois Community College 2022 Student Laureate by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois.

The Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award recognizes Chiu’s leadership and desire to make a difference in the world through civic engagement. The prestigious award carries with it, a $500 stipend, along with a certificate signed by the president of the Lincoln Academy Governor JB Pritzker, and the Chancellor of the Lincoln Academy Ronald Spears, and a challenge coin as a tangible reminder of four key principles that Abraham Lincoln modeled: courage, empathy, honesty and integrity.

Dr. Christine Sobek, President of Waubonsee Community College, presented the award to Chiu at the college’s November board meeting. Waubonsee Community College congratulates Chiu for being selected to be a part of this remarkable group of Student Laureates who are following in the footsteps of Abraham Lincoln.