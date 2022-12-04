Oswego Village Board to choose between two proposals for marijuana dispensaries near Douglas Road and Route 30

The Oswego Village Board is set to consider proposals from two separate marijuana dispensaries near Route 30 and Douglas road at their next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

During a Nov. 10 meeting, the commission recommended approval of a permit request for the proposed Cloud 9 dispensary which would occupy a former fast food restaurant at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center, on the east side of Douglas Road.

The PZC recommended board approval of another permit request for a second marijuana dispensary, Catalyst Cannabis, at a Dec. 1 meeting.

Catalyst Cannabis would operate out of a former daycare center at 260 North Merchants Drive, near the northwest corner of Route 30 and Douglas Road, which has been vacant for several years.

The commission voted 5-1 in favor of the recommendation, with Rick Kuhn casting the only negative vote and Brook Henschen absent.

Though the PZC has recommended board approval for both dispensaries, the proposed locations are within 1,500 feet of each other, which is prohibited under state law and village code.

Map shows the proposed location of two proposed marijuana dispensaries in Oswego near the corner of Route 30 and Douglas Road. (David Petesch)

The village board is set to hear plans for both at the Dec. 13 meeting, but will only be able to approve one.

Representative Lee Froi told the PZC that Catalyst Cannabis operates 14 dispensaries in Southern California and is looking to expand into Illinois.

Froi said the cannabis company has received two licenses to open Illinois shops, and they are using their other license in Franklin Park.

Rod Zenner, the village’s development services director, said the building has sustained some water damage and would require extensive rehab to meet code requirements for a commercial retail use.

Commissioner Andrew McCallum asked the petitioner how much reconstruction would need to be done to the former daycare.

Froi said the building is in good shape, and though the HVAC system and roof need repairs, the interior will be reconstructed the same way any cannabis dispensing facility would be. They also have plans to remove the existing playground to add parking.

A 2019 survey conducted by the village showed strong community support for cannabis retail business in Oswego. The survey had 1,345 respondents, of whom 88% self-identified as Oswego residents.

The survey data showed 84% of respondents supported medical dispensaries, 80% support a local tax on cannabis products, 73% showed support for recreational dispensaries and 60% supported cannabis cafés or smoke lounges.

The board’s Dec. 13 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Village Hall, 100 Parker’s Mill.