Marijuana dispensary to open in former Oswego fast food restaurant?

The village of Oswego may become the location of a marijuana dispensary.

When they gather for their next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, the village’s planning and zoning commission is scheduled to consider a request for a special use permit to allow for the dispensary to operate in a former fast food restaurant at 2420 Route 30 in the Townes Crossing shopping center.

The commission will render an advisory recommendation on the special use permit request to the village board. The board will, in turn, cast a final ballot on the request.

In a memo to the commission, Valeria Tarka, a planner for the village, noted the special use permit request from MRE Oswego, LLC, project developers, is consistent with surrounding commercial uses in the area.

The former restaurant site is “surrounded by a mix of retail, service and restaurant uses,” Tarka said in the memo.

Tarka continued, “The petitioner (MRE Oswego, LLC) is proposing to make interior changes to the building to convert the subject property from a restaurant to a retail facility.”

Tarka said village staff recommends approval of the special use permit request subject to several factors, including state approval, the developers’ adherence to village ordinance and all rules and procedures in the state’s cannabis regulation and tax act.

The commission meeting will be held at Village Hall, 100 Parker’s Mill.