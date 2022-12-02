Plano to welcome in the holidays with Rockin’ Christmas Parade Friday evening

Plano Rockin’ Christmas activities will take place this Friday, Dec. 2. Activities include a parade, Christmas music, window decorating and sponsorships of holiday dinner gift cards for families in the community,.

The parade route will travel from Plano High School to Ben Street to Rock Street to Hale Street, head out to Lakewood Springs South, Lakewood Springs North, down Main Street to downtown Plano. Parade will disperse at Main and West streets.

Line up begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Plano High School parking lot for parade participants; the parade steps off at 6:30 p.m.

After the parade, there will be a gathering near the train depot in downtown Plano, with hot chocolate and cookies. Christmas music by Emily G. Johns sixth grade band and Emily G. Johns and Plano Middle School choirs begins at 7 p.m. along with the presentation of the 2022 Ross Greiter Rockin’ Christmas Spirit Award, the window decorating contest award, and street and tree lighting. Refreshments will be available from the Chicago Smoke BBQ tent.

The committee is looking for sponsors for local families. All monetary donations will be converted to gift cards to present to families in our community. Drop off donations to: United Methodist Church of Plano, Old 2nd Bank, Coopers Home Furnishings, YMCA, Heartland Bank, Lyle’s Automotive, Ivana’s Café, PUB 4-26, The Wash House, Plano Quick Care, Brothers Country Supply, Plano Hometown Lanes, Little Marketa, My Daughter’s Dress Boutique, Plano Police Department, Cute Cuts, Cielito Mexican Restaurant, Plano City Hall, or LaMichocana De Bella.

For information, visit the Plano Rockin Christmas Facebook page or contact Joel at Heartland Bank at 630-552-1414 or Deana at the Plano Chamber at 630-552-7272.