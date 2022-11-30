Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 29: Oswego East, Oswego boys basketball win SPC openers

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oswego East 61, West Aurora 46

Jehvion Starwood scored 14 points, and Mekhi Lowery had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Oswego East (5-0, 1-0). Josh Pickett scored 23 for West Aurora.

Oswego 68, Minooka 43

The Panthers (2-3, 1-0) won their conference opener over Minooka.

Families of Faith Christian Academy 51, Parkview Christian 47

Parkview Christian played well and led much of the contest. However, late missed free throws doomed the Falcons as Families of Faith pulled out the narrow victory. Parkview was led by Will Light who scored 12 while Jeremiah Terrell-Bedell contributed 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 48, Families of Faith 7

Yorkville Christian 63, Schaumburg Christian 23

Danielle Bulson scored 27 points and Grace Allgood 21 for Yorkville Christian.

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 54

Brooke Spychalski and Alex Stewart led all scorers with 14 while Ava Hendershott chipped in 13 for the Foxes (2-3, 0-1).