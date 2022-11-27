Waubonsee alumni, community members invited to celebrate Dr. Sobek at Dec. 1 retirement reception

Community members and Waubonsee alumni are invited to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Christine J. Sobek, president of Waubonsee Community College, who is retiring after 33 years of service to the college, more than 21 years as president. Sobek has a total of 44 years of service to Illinois community colleges.

The celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Academic and Professional Center on the Sugar Grove Campus. Attendees can come by any time to enjoy light refreshments, a live performance from Waubonsee’s Faculty Jazz Combo, and to congratulate Dr. Sobek personally.

Advance registration is appreciated, but walk-ins are also welcome. To RSVP, send video well wishes, or view highlights from Sobek’s tenure as president, visit waubonsee.edu/DrSobek.

Sobek will retire as president of Waubonsee Community College effective Jan. 4, 2023.