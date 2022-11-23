November 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Bristol Boy Scout Troop 34′s Christmas Tree lot opens Friday in Yorkville

Boy Scout Troop 34's Christmas Tree Lot is stocked will be open on Friday, Nov. 25.

Bristol Boy Scout Troop 34 is getting ready for the its annual Christmas Tree Lot. Troop 34 Scouts will be selling several Christmas tree species from 3 to 10 feet tall. The Scouts also will be selling wreaths and greenery cuttings.

The tree lot is in front of Bristol-Kendall Fire Station 1, 103 Beaver St. in Yorkville. The tree lot opens Thanksgiving weekend from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26 and 27. Starting Monday, Nov. 28, weeknight hours are 5 to 8 p.m.

Bristol Boy Scout Troop 34 thanks you for your support when shopping for your Christmas tree this year.