Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigating four vehicle burglaries reported Monday in Oswego Township

Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to four separate reports of vehicle burglaries in the unincorporated Shore Heights subdivision west of Route 31 in Oswego Township Monday, Nov. 21.

Deputies took burglary reports at the following times and locations: 6:24 a.m. in the 100 block of Mary Street; 2:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Dolores Street; 2:53 p.m. in the 100 block of St. George Lane; and 6:54 p.m. in the 100 block of Dolores Street.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they are investigating.