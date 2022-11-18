Plano police reports / Nov. 17, 2022

Information in the Nov. 17, 2022 Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Driver charged with speeding

Jayla Jones, 18, of the 100 block of Daniel Street in Plano, was charged with aggravated speeding 35 mph over the speed limit at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 12 near the intersection of Route 34 and Waubonsee Drive. She was given a notice to appear in court.

Vehicle collision

Javier Machado, 33, of the 900 block of Hyte Street in Plano, was charged with driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle at 3:58 p.m. Nov. 12 at the intersection of Little Rock Road and Creek Road in connection with a vehicle collision.

Police subsequently stopped Machado at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 13 at the intersection of East Main and North James streets. He was charged with driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to signal and expired registration. He was given a notice to appear in court.

Man ticketed after traffic stop

David Snyder, 50, of the 700 block of North Center Street in Plano, was charged with improper registration after a traffic stop at 10:19 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 100 block of East South Street.

Vehicle violations

Chris Kames, 60, of the 100 block of Circle Drive East in Montgomery, was charged with no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, expired registration and disobeying a traffic control signal at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the intersection of Route 34 and Turner Avenue.