Collection of nonperishable food items for Franklin Mall Christmas project now underway

Collection of nonperishable food items for the annual Franklin Mall Christmas Project to benefit Sandwich-area residents and families in need is underway and will continue through Dec. 12.

The Sandwich Lions Club invites the community to donate items in the red collection bins located throughout the area including: Fox Valley YMCA, Arrowhead Medical Building, Sandwich Public Library, Somonauk Library, First National Bank, Heartland Bank, Midland States Bank, Old National Bank, Art’s Supermarket, Gjovik Chevrolet, Johnson’s Floral, Dollar General, Sidetrack’d Bar & Grill, Plano Molding, Salem Lutheran Church, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and The Federated Church.

Donated items will help fill 250 grocery boxes to be delivered Dec. 17.

Top needs include canned meats, tuna, soups, fruits and vegetables; dry pastas, rice, packaged dinners, cereal and peanut butter and jelly.

Monetary donations in support of the Franklin Mall project are welcome. These will help provide gift cards to accompany the grocery boxes. Send checks, payable to Franklin Mall Christmas Project, to the First National Bank, Attn. Samantha King, 100 W. Church St., Sandwich, IL 60548 or to the Sandwich Lions Club, PO Box 32, Sandwich, IL 60548. Cash or checks also can be dropped off at the First National Bank.

Those wishing to make referrals of individuals or families in need of a food box this year should call Lion Karen Spangler at 815-786-2189 no later than Dec. 5. Past recipients who want to remain on the list are asked to call Spangler to confirm their address information.