Collection of nonperishable food items for Franklin Mall Project begins Nov. 14

Familiar red grocery bids collecting goods for this year’s Franklin Mall Project will be in prominent locations throughout the Sandwich community beginning the week of Nov. 14. Citizens may drop off donations of nonperishable food items to help fill about 250 boxes of groceries. Needed items include, but are not limited to, canned soups, vegetables and fruits. Especially appreciated are cereal, peanut butter, dry pasta and sauce, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles and rice. Collection will continue through Dec. 12. Donated items will then be sorted and packed ready for delivery on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Franklin Mall Project has been a holiday tradition in the Sandwich community for more than 65 years. The project originated in 1954 when Franklin “Red” Mall and his wife, Peg, began taking holiday dinner groceries to neighbors who needed a little help. That same year, Frankie, dressed in a Santa suit made by Peg, delivered baskets of homemade goodies and fresh fruit to seniors who were spending Christmas alone.

After a number of years, Frankie’s health deteriorated. He asked the Sandwich Lions Club if they could take over the project. The Lions agreed, as long as they had the support of the entire community.

Frankie and Peg are no longer with us, but their legacy continues through this communitywide program of sharing. In recent years, about 250 food boxes plus food gift cards have been delivered to deserving families and individuals within Sandwich School District 430.

Monetary contributions from the community are needed, as well. The Lions Club will buy gift cards to accompany each grocery box so that recipients will be able to supplement boxes with fresh foods of their choice. Contributions of any size are important and are gratefully accepted and can be mailed to The Sandwich Lions Club, PO Box 32, Sandwich, IL 60548; or they may be mailed or dropped off at First National Bank, 100 W. Church St., Sandwich, IL 60548. Checks should be made payable to Franklin Mall Project. With the Sandwich Lions Club facilitating the project, there are no administrative costs. Every dollar goes directly to the intended recipients.

The Lions Club also seeks referrals of persons who are in need of this kind of assistance. Our society is increasingly mobile, and the Lions cannot rely on referrals from past years. Grocery boxes and cards will be distributed only to persons whose addresses have been confirmed by Dec. 5. If you or someone you know of has been a past recipient or if you would like to make a new referral, call Lion ambassadors Karen Spangler at 815-786-2189, Kyle Wallis at 815-304-3175 or Michele Farley at 815-786-8086 with complete name and address information.