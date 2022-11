Information in the Nov. 10, 2022 police reports is provided by the Sandwich Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Facing domestic battery charge

Sandwich police arrested Robert Sayles, 48, of the 600 block of Elm Street, Sandwich, at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Sayles was transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore pending a bond call.