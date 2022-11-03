Yorkville police reports / Nov. 3, 2022

Information in the Nov. 3, 2022, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Failure to appear in court

Macario Rodriguez, 40, of the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court, Yorkville, was charged with failure to appear in court at 3:03 p.m. Oct. 23 at his residence. He was taken to the county jail in Yorkville.

Police investigating battery

Yorkville police responded to a report of battery at 6:29 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 900 block of Prairie Crossing Drive. The incident remains under investigation.

Vehicle collision nets charge

Mero Mathioudakis, 48, of the first block of South Adams Street, Oswego, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 2:34 a.m. Oct. 28 at the intersection of Routes 34 and 47.

Police said a vehicle driven by Mathioudakis was traveling east on Route 34 when it struck the rear of a vehicle stopped at the traffic signal, resulting in damage. There were no injuries reported.