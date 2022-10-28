Yorkville bowling alley to host ‘Sunday Funday Drag Brunch’ show as controversy continues

YORKVILLE – PINZ Entertainment Center in Yorkville will host another drag show this Sunday, Oct. 30 even as the controversy over the performances continues to swirl at Yorkville City Hall.

On Oct. 25 for the fifth-straight Yorkville City Council meeting in a row, drag show opponent Molly Krempski and her supporters urged aldermen to take action.

They also reemphasized their religious beliefs and argued that Christianity is the rock on which the United States is based.

The nation has “an undeniable Biblical foundation,” said Mike Krempski, Molly Krempski’s husband. “The Christian religion is the source of all freedom in government.”

Meanwhile, PINZ owner Chris Reum is ready for the third “Sunday Funday Drag Brunch” since he purchased the bowling alley at 1211 N. Bridge St. last April.

The last show on Aug. 21 featured drag queens who were covered virtually from their necks to their ankles in colorful, expensive dresses.

The performers sang and walked among the largely female audience members who eagerly handed them dollar bills. No buttocks were exposed. There was no stripping, twerking or gyrating.

“We’re trying to keep it classy,” Reum said.

Nevertheless, Molly Krempski told aldermen that drag shows “are highly sexual in nature,” and violate city code because they constitute adult entertainment.

Krempski detailed social media posts from drag queens who appear at the local shows, describing their outfits in graphic language.

“It is not harmless fun,” Krempski said.

The show at PINZ is expected to be sold out again. More than a week before the show, Reum had only 20 tickets left unsold of the 135 available.

Krempski told aldermen that they are not listening to the people and that the issue could come into play in next spring’s municipal elections. She also made clear that she will continue to speak out at council meetings.

“I have no plans on Tuesday night between now and the April election,” Krempski said.