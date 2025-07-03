Oswego sets parking rules for Fourth of July fireworks display

An Oswego Park District banner hangs on a baseball outfield fence at Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego as the fireworks display goes off on Thursday July 4, 2024. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Oswego’s Independence Day fireworks display is set to start at approximately 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Prairie Point Park in Oswego.

The rain date is July 5. Those attending the show are encouraged to use the parking lots at Traughber Junior High School, Eastview Academy, Prairie Point Park/Prairie Point Elementary School and Oswego High School.

ADA accessible parking will be made available off Plank Drive in front of the school district’s bus transportation lot with eight additional spots at Prairie Point Park coming in off of Grove Road. Temporary no parking signs will be posted at specific locations around the area.

Regulatory no parking signs are posted on both sides of Stonehill Road, Theodore Drive, Templeton Drive and Plank Drive. Both temporary and regulatory no parking signs will be strictly enforced, according to a news release from the village.

Parking on private property is prohibited unless a motorist has prior permission from the landowner.

To alleviate traffic congestion, traffic patterns will be altered at several intersections throughout the area and at school parking lot exits.

• Motorists using the parking lots at Oswego High School and Eastview Academy will only be allowed to travel northbound on Illinois Route 71.

• Those traveling east on Franklin Street will only be allowed to turn southbound onto IL Route 71

• Motorists exiting Stonehill Road onto Wolf Road will be required to turn eastbound onto Wolf’s Crossing only.

Woolley Road is closed to through traffic from Juniper Street to Douglas Road for road reconstruction. Motorists are asked to follow the Woolley Road posted detour.

Oswego police officers and community service officers will be located at intersections most affected by the increase in traffic and will assist with traffic control in these areas. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, attendees are encouraged to carpool where possible.