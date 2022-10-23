October 23, 2022
Kids, parents enjoy Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Biz Boo! Halloween event

By Shaw Local News Network

Nine-year-old Brooke Cochran of Yorkville jumps down the back-entrance stair of Sense of Sandhi, while her sister Summer, 11 grabs some candy during the annual Yorkville Chamber of Commerce Biz Boo! Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Trick-or-treaters and their parents descended upon downtown Yorkville, the NCG Yorkville Cinemas and other participating businesses in the city on Saturday, Oct. 22, to enjoy the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Biz Boo! Halloween event.

Businesses welcomed costumed children and families to visit for treats, games, face painting, crafts, drawings, pumpkin decorating, a scarecrow walk and more.

Additionally, a touch-a-truck event was held NCG Yorkville Cinemas, 1505 North Bridge Street. First responder vehicles were provided by the Yorkville Police Department, Bristol Kendall Fire Department and Kendall County Sheriff Department. Commercial vehicles for the event were provided b Knight Transportation and others.

