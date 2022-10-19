Oswego Village Board OKs liquor license for Hell’s BBQ restaurant off Orchard Road

Oswego Village Board members voted unanimously to approve a liquor license for the soon to open Hell’s BBQ restaurant during a meeting Oct. 18.

Hell’s BBQ will be located at 1019 Station Dr. in the Oswego Junction retail center at the northwest corner of Orchard Road and Mill Road on the village’s far west side.

Hell’s BBQ owner Keith Richards said he expects to receive the fire marshal’s approval for the restaurant this week and hopes to open by the first week of November.

Village President Troy Parlier gave Richards’ Hell’s BBQ his endorsement during the meeting, saying he has tried it several times and is very excited to have a location open in the village.

According to the restaurant’s website, Richards began competing in regional and national BBQ competitions under the name Hell’s BBQ in early 2013. Shortly thereafter Richards founded the catering company Chicago Tex-Mex BBQ, and Hell’s BBQ was established as a fully functional catering business in April 2014. Since then, his companies have catered events all over Kendall County and the surrounding suburbs.

The Village Board approved a class “C” liquor license for Hell’s BBQ, which authorizes the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in a restaurant or bar that receives more than half of its gross revenue from the sale of food.