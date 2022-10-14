Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day returns Oct. 23; everyone invited

The annual “Plano-Bologna-Sandwich Day” will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the site of “Bologna, Illinois,” located at the corner of Route 34 and Tara Street, between A&B Exteriors in Sandwich and Domino’s in Plano.

This year’s co-mayors are Greg Witek, long-time chairman of the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, and Jeff Ikemire, long-time director of the Harvest Chapel Food Pantry. Both serve the Plano and Sandwich communities respectively.

This year’s theme and logo represent the Greek house, “Pi-Beta-Sigma-Delta” on the campus of “Baloney University.” Participants will “pledge” to PBSD to raise awareness of hunger in our communities and throughout our nation, and to also “pledge” to help raise non-perishables and monetary donations at our event to help ease the plight of those fighting hunger. Our “motto” at “Baloney University” is “esto tu” which in Latin translates to “Be You.” We are counting on you, to be you, to help “B.U.”

In addition to the ceremonial swearing in of the co-mayors, there will be a wiener dog race, the “World’s Shortest Marathon” that covers all three PBS borders, music, bologna trivia and just plain fun.

Attendees who drop off non-perishable foods equal to or donate cash in the amount of $5 will get a complimentary fried bologna sandwich. Special thanks to Ed Schleining and Wurst Kitchen for the donation of bologna and the Lion’s Club who will be on hand to collect donations to distribute to both food pantries.

Organizers hope to see you at PBS Day Oct. 23 starting at noon.