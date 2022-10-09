Two injured, one charged with DUI in crash on Orchard Road in Oswego

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash early Sunday on Orchard Road in Oswego.

In a statement, Oswego police said they were summoned to the crash at 12:10 a.m. on Orchard Road at Tuscany Trail.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital.

Police said one of the drivers, Brandee C. Popovich, 43, of the 1100 block of Gates Court, Aurora, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Popovich was later released from the hospital on recognizance pending court proceedings, according to police.

Orchard Road was closed for approximately five hours as police responded and investigated the crash.