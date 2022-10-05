Crime a problem in Kendall County? District 2 county board candidates express their views

Candidates for seats on the Kendall County Board from the Board’s District 2 in the Nov. 8 general election voiced a range of opinions when asked in a Record Newspapers/Shaw Local questionnaire if they believe there is a crime problem in the county.

The county sheriff’s office provides police services to unincorporated areas of the county, including the Boulder Hill subdivision and its more than 8,000 residents, and also operates the county jail in Yorkville. The county board is responsible for approving the sheriff’s office’s annual budget.

Candidates also responded to a survey question about the road and bridge projects they believe should be a priority in the county. (To view the candidates’ responses to the full questionnaire visit here.)

A total of eight candidates are seeking election to five open seats in the board’s District 2 which includes the counties three easternmost townships: Oswego, NaAuSay and Seward. Early voting in the election is already underway.

Here is how the candidates responded to the survey questions on crime and road and bridge projects:

Zach Bachmann (D)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

The Sheriff’s office efforts to increase patrols and their presence to combat crime is a good start. I would like to see the county support efforts started by local residents to build community, i.e. the Boulder Hill Annual Picnic and Neighborhood Watch groups.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

While Wolf’s Crossing is not the county’s responsibility, the need to expand that road is incredibly important. The county Highway Department should lend its expertise at building roads to collaborate with the Village of Oswego and Oswego Township Highway Department.

Elizabeth Flowers (D)

Flowers did not return a questionnaire.

Matt Kellogg (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I believe that there are small pockets of issues with crime. The Sheriff’s office is responsible for planning and asking the board if additional funding is needed. Our board has been very open about fully funding our Sheriff’s Department and adding people and technology as requested.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

We have a few county project that are progressing ahead of schedule. The Eldamain bridge and Collins Road extensions are county projects that are funded and moving ahead of schedule. The future projects will include Ridge Road improvements, intersection improvements on Plainfield Road and traffic signals at Grove and Route 126.

There are a number of projects that are not in county control that should get addressed. State, village and township projects are out of our control. We do work together and provide support as requested.

Dan Koukol (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Every community has a crime level, as we grow that does too. I support our local police and county sheriff office. I personally believe in keeping the police funded with the proper levy to keep a safe community. People and businesses want to come to safe communities, they check these out before they move or start building million square foot buildings. I support the police! I also think we need to develop a more extensive program to cater to our disabled and senior population of home repair, financial scams and cleaning scams, etc. Too many times I hear of stories where our local seniors have been taken advantage of in one way or another.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Johnson and Ridge Road stoplight is in the works, City of Plainfield is the lead agency.

Wolf’s Crossing Road is one the largest and needed projects in District 2. As you all know this is a traffic nightmare! Most of that road is village of Oswego but has been a topic at all taxing bodies. It is in the works as funding is being appropriated.

We are excited to have another bridge over the Fox River! Eldamain Road bridge over the Fox is ahead of schedule and on track to open this late fall. Kendall County is the lead agency on this bridge. It will help north and south traffic all over the county!

Route 30 in District 2 needs help. It is a heavy traveled state route.

Brian LeClercq (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Our local police departments in Kendall County have and continue to work well together. They continue to monitor any current and potential criminal activity and shift resources as needed. The additional satellite office in Boulder Hill was one example (reduced response times in that part of the county).

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The county has an excellent transportation plan that is critical to the success of a thriving community. In fact, Eldamain bridge is ahead of schedule. For those that don’t know, years ago Kendall County made infrastructure (roads, bridges, buildings) a priority by committing a percentage of the sales tax collected to transportation projects.

Donna Sawicki (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I think the pandemic and related events have created an increase in crime and unfortunately a leniency in the punishment for these crimes. I think we need to re-gain stricter punishments and then actually follow through with seeing that these punishments are carried out.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I would say finishing the current Eldamain Road bridge project is obviously a priority, and I am glad that they are looking into the safety concerns for Plainfield Road between Grove and Collins Road.

Gabriella Shanahan (R)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I don’t believe any area can be crime free, but our sheriff and local municipalities do a nice job serving the community because our local government officials do a nice job supplying our police departments with the tools required to successfully do their jobs.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The continuation of the Eldamain bridge is essential to the county. Additionally, the Wikaduke Trail and the Ridge Road corridor are vital to the county’s future. Connecting Ridge Road from I-88 to I-80 would grant the county another north-south road. I believe adding this connection would attract businesses to the area as there is already a healthy rooftop population in the corridor to support businesses and shops.

Brooke Shanley (D)

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime is higher in certain portions of the county than others. I am committed to working with the elected leaders in the municipalities throughout our county and with the Kendall County Sheriff’s department to determine effective solutions to this issue.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

There are many local bridges that have a rating of poor. I would like to investigate the feasibility of the repair and/or reconstruction of these bridges first.