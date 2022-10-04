Four Oswego teens injured as car leaves roadway, hits two trees along Yoakum Boulevard

Four Oswego teenagers were injured Monday afternoon when the car they were riding in left the roadway on Yoakum Boulevard and struck two trees, Oswego police reported.

In a statement, police said the crash occurred at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 3 as the car was proceeding westbound on Yoakum Boulevard approaching Steeplechase Drive.

The sedan left the roadway to the north and struck the trees, according to police.

Police said one of the occupants of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four occupants suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Yoakum Boulevard was closed for approximately four hours as police and Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics responded to the scene and police conducted their initial investigation.

Police said their investigation into the crash is continuing.