Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 28: Christ Keleba hat trick leads Plano soccer past Sandwich

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 7, Sandwich 4
Christ Keleba recorded his sixth hat trick of the season with three goals and assisted a fourth, Santiago Cervantes had two assists, and Ulises Acosta, Antonio Silva and Christian Sanchez each scored a goal for Plano (12-7-1). Kayden Page scored two goals and Luis Baez and Willie Lappe each scored one for Sandwich.
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A Regional
Sophomore Noah Campbell shot an 88 at Whisper Creek Golf Course in Huntley, becoming the first Sandwich golfer to advance to sectionals since Jarrod Scents did so in 2016.
“Except for a couple bad holes to end his round, he struck the ball well all day long and seemed to always put himself in a place to score or bounce back when he made a mistake,” Sandwich coach Mike Butler said. " I knew going into today that he had the game to get him to the next round and that it would come down to how well he managed the course and avoided trouble.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Ottawa d. Sandwich 25-19, 25-18
Alexis Sexton had 10 assists, Kaylin Herren five kills, Londyn Scott three kills and Maddie Hill six digs for Sandwich (8-15, 0-8).