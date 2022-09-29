Plano police reports / Sept. 29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Retail theft arrest made

Plano police arrested Bernardo L. Casey, 42, of the 4500 block of West Jackson Street, Chicago, at 8:18 p.m. Sept. 26 at a store in the 6800 block of Route 34 on a charge of retail theft. Police said Casey was booked at the police station and later released on bond after being given a court date.

Domestic battery arrest

Plano police arrested Vonshaye M. Young, 30, of the 800 block of West South Street, Plano, at 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at his residence on two count charges of domestic battery. Police said they arrested Young after a victim came to the police station to report a domestic battery. Police said Young was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending a bond hearing.

Motorcyclist ticketed

Plano police ticketed Ethan Wulforst, 19, of the 700 block of Hale Street, after stopping the motorcycle he was driving at 1:37 a.m. Sept. 25 on Abe Street at Ben Street. Police said Wulforst was cited for fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving.

Retail theft charge

Plano police arrested Jessica Morganegg, 43, of the 400 block of Benton Street, Newark, at 9:27 a.m. Sept. 18 at a store in the 6800 block of Route 34 on a charge of retail theft. Police said Morganegg attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise worth $138. Police said Morganegg was booked at the police station and later released on bond after begin given a court date.

DUI arrest on Rock Creek Road

Plano police arrested Anthony D. Buchanan, 29, of the 1300 block of Beecher Road, Bristol, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10 p.m. Sept. 18 near the intersection of Rock Creek Road and Miller Road. Police said Buchanan was charged with driving under the influence and cited for driving on a suspended license. He was transported to the county jail pending a bond call.