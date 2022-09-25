September 25, 2022
Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ seek donations for October rummage sale

Goldie Behrens will again set up the book room at this fall’s rummage and bake sale at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host its Fall Rummage and Bake Sale Oct. 14 and 15.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 at the church.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville, 2 blocks west of Route 47 and two blocks north of Route 34 in Yorkville.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.